More vaccines expected from COVAX, African Union agreement

Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:48 AM
Jul 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, says Guyana is expecting another consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility and the CARICOM/African Union agreement, later this month.
The Minister made the disclosure during Tuesday’s COVID-19 Update.
“As you know, the Government has bought vaccines…we are going to continue to receive the vaccines that we’ve bought from the UAE [United Arab Emirates]. We have also been working with COVAX to get vaccines. Guyana is one of those AMC countries, and COVAX has promised us that they will be sending additional vaccines to Guyana, sometime between now, in July and September. So, anytime between July and September, we are expecting another shipment of COVAX vaccines.
We have also paid for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. And this is an arrangement that we have had with the African Union. So, we were required to pay for these vaccines, which we did. And the latest information we have is that they’ll be able to ship those vaccines to us in August,” Minister Anthony said.
The Minister said the arrival dates would be made public once they are confirmed.
In January, Guyana received 24,000 COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX. In May, another consignment of 38,400 vaccines arrived through the same arrangement.
Government then purchased the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, followed by the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine.
Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony said there has been an uptake in the AstraZeneca vaccine, with all first doses administered. He noted that only the second dose of AstraZeneca remains in stock. He assured citizens that Government has adequate AstraZeneca for the second doses. (DPI)
Jul 14, 2021By Sean Devers At 26, fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Romario Shepherd, who has two wickets from three T20 Internationals, was not selected the T20I series against South Africa and Australia....
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will not accept, now and into the future that a large number of drivers do not know that the Police... more
Kaieteur News – Euro 2020 and COPA America 2021 have just concluded. The former was the most absorbing football tournament... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]