Indians do not live in fear, but by belief in Karma

Jul 14, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Indians in Guyana and other parts of the world do not live in fear from violence and it is not a generational problem. It is part of their culture. Most Hindus, if not all, believe in Karma. This is the main reason for their fear. To use their name they would be just as guilty as the person who is writing for them.
The underlying Hindu opposition to killing or violence is the concept of Karma, by which any violence or unkindness a person carries out will return to them at some time in the future by the natural law of the universe. The Indian culture like many other cultures around the world is primarily formed through their “Holy Books.” Like most religions (the teachings of Jesus excepted), Hinduism includes both teachings that condemn violence and war, and teachings that promote it as a moral duty. The teachings that condemn violence are contained in the doctrine of ahimsa, while those that permit it center around the Kshatriyas – the warrior caste.
Hindus believe that it is right to use force in self-defence: The Rig Veda sets down the rules of war and says that a warrior will go to hell if he breaks any of them: do not poison the tip of your arrow, do not attack the sick or old, do not attack a child or a woman, do not attack from behind. Ahimsa is one of the ideals of Hinduism. It means that one should avoid harming any living thing, and also avoid the desire to harm any living thing – the reason for them being vegetarians. Ahimsa is not just non-violence – it means avoiding any harm, whether physical, mental or emotional. In modern times, the strongest proponent of ahimsa was the Indian leader Gandhi, who believed ahimsa was the highest duty of a human being. When Hindus are violent (other than as a matter of duty), philosophers argue that this is because those who do harm do so because they have yet to evolve to a level where they understand and seek peaceful conduct.
Hinduism contains some of the earliest writings about peace, as this quote from the Rig Veda shows. Come together, talk together, and let our minds be in harmony. Common be our prayer, common be our end, common be our purpose, common be our deliberation, common be our desires. United be our hearts, united be our intentions. Perfect be the union among us. Rig Veda 10 -191:2.
Yours truly
Gloria Holder
