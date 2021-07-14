Health Ministry instructs police not to use Lyken Funeral Parlour

Kaieteur News – Deputy Director of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Stan Gouveia, confirmed yesterday with Kaieteur News that the Ministry of Health has instructed the force not to use the Lyken Funeral Parlour to store bodies.

Gouveia said that the GPF received the instruction on Monday. As a result, the force ordered its divisional commanders to cease all operations with the parlour until further notice.

Deputy CCU Director related that the decision to terminate operations with Lyken is because it failed meet certain health standards.

Kaieteur News was told that the Funeral Parlour was found in breach of certain health protocols following an inspection. One such protocol, this newspaper understands, has to do with sanitation. The parlour was reportedly given some time to meet its obligation in operating with the health protocols recommended by the ministry.

However, it failed to make the changes, which resulted in the Ministry of Health instructing the force not to use the funeral parlour to store bodies.