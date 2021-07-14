Health Ministry instructs police not to use Lyken Funeral Parlour

Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Deputy Director of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Stan Gouveia, confirmed yesterday with Kaieteur News that the Ministry of Health has instructed the force not to use the Lyken Funeral Parlour to store bodies.
Gouveia said that the GPF received the instruction on Monday. As a result, the force ordered its divisional commanders to cease all operations with the parlour until further notice.
Deputy CCU Director related that the decision to terminate operations with Lyken is because it failed meet certain health standards.
Kaieteur News was told that the Funeral Parlour was found in breach of certain health protocols following an inspection. One such protocol, this newspaper understands, has to do with sanitation. The parlour was reportedly given some time to meet its obligation in operating with the health protocols recommended by the ministry.
However, it failed to make the changes, which resulted in the Ministry of Health instructing the force not to use the funeral parlour to store bodies.
Jul 14, 2021By Sean Devers At 26, fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Romario Shepherd, who has two wickets from three T20 Internationals, was not selected the T20I series against South Africa and Australia....
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will not accept, now and into the future that a large number of drivers do not know that the Police... more
Kaieteur News – Euro 2020 and COPA America 2021 have just concluded. The former was the most absorbing football tournament... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]