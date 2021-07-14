Haresh Singh murder case file was not missing – Crime Chief clarifies

Kaieteur News – Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum, has indicated that contrary to what was reported with regards to the Haresh Singh murder case file, “at no time whatsoever was the file missing.” The Crime Chief said the investigators were in possession of the crime file doing some additional work.

The said file was later handed over to the Police Legal Advisor, Mr. Mandel Moore, who is now prosecuting the matter.

According to the Crime Chief, this is not a strange occurrence. He noted that on a daily basis, in the criminal court, once a file is being completed by the investigators, it remains in possession of the investigators. When it is completed, it is then forwarded to the court prosecutor for court presentation.