Haresh Singh murder case file was not missing – Crime Chief clarifies

Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum, has indicated that contrary to what was reported with regards to the Haresh Singh murder case file, “at no time whatsoever was the file missing.” The Crime Chief said the investigators were in possession of the crime file doing some additional work.
The said file was later handed over to the Police Legal Advisor, Mr. Mandel Moore, who is now prosecuting the matter.
According to the Crime Chief, this is not a strange occurrence. He noted that on a daily basis, in the criminal court, once a file is being completed by the investigators, it remains in possession of the investigators. When it is completed, it is then forwarded to the court prosecutor for court presentation.
Jul 14, 2021By Sean Devers At 26, fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Romario Shepherd, who has two wickets from three T20 Internationals, was not selected the T20I series against South Africa and Australia....
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will not accept, now and into the future that a large number of drivers do not know that the Police... more
Kaieteur News – Euro 2020 and COPA America 2021 have just concluded. The former was the most absorbing football tournament... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]