Government’s first year unexceptional, kudos for effort

Dear Editor,

The first year of the government in office, I would not describe as exceptional. It must be recognised there were some missteps, mistakes, poor decisions and judgment calls and generally, some things could have been done differently or avoided. One of the poor decisions I would argue is the non-conferral of the 2020 national awards. To my mind, this showed a lack of maturity that was hard to understand. On the other hand, the administration’s diligence to deliver on its manifesto promises must be recognised and applauded. So, for me the President and by extension the government is not deserving of a failing grade but rather a trying grade. The administration can and must do better.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed