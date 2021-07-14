Firearm found under tree

Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A firearm was discovered on Monday night after a search was conducted by police ranks.
According to a police report, ranks from the Anna Regina Police Station in Region Two, acting on information received, went to the Danielstown Backdam where they conducted a search at 23:30hrs. During the search, ranks noticed a blue cloth casing in a clump of bushes under a tree.
Upon checking, they found what appeared to be a 12-gauge shotgun under the said tree. The firearm was taken to the Anna Regina Police Station where it was lodged pending an investigation. No one has since been arrested in relation to the discovery of the shotgun.
Jul 14, 2021By Sean Devers At 26, fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Romario Shepherd, who has two wickets from three T20 Internationals, was not selected the T20I series against South Africa and Australia....
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will not accept, now and into the future that a large number of drivers do not know that the Police... more
Kaieteur News – Euro 2020 and COPA America 2021 have just concluded. The former was the most absorbing football tournament... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]