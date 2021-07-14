Firearm found under tree

Kaieteur News – A firearm was discovered on Monday night after a search was conducted by police ranks.

According to a police report, ranks from the Anna Regina Police Station in Region Two, acting on information received, went to the Danielstown Backdam where they conducted a search at 23:30hrs. During the search, ranks noticed a blue cloth casing in a clump of bushes under a tree.

Upon checking, they found what appeared to be a 12-gauge shotgun under the said tree. The firearm was taken to the Anna Regina Police Station where it was lodged pending an investigation. No one has since been arrested in relation to the discovery of the shotgun.