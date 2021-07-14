Dealer under investigation for smuggling fuel from Venezuela

…Was previously banned from Suriname

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has launched an investigation into a Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) fuel dealer for allegedly bringing in fuel from Venezuela but declaring that it is from Curacao instead.

This publication understands that the same senior investigator caught on tape soliciting business for a friend is heading the investigation.

The company identified as Global Commercial Import & Transport Inc. was recently identified as a firm that had secured a licence from the GEA without meeting the legal requirements.

Kaieteur News understands that the matter came to light as a result of the company’s inability to pay its Venezuelan dealers without having to smuggle out the cash in US currency directly.

Chairman of the Board of Directors at GEA, Jerome Khan, in an invited comment told this publication, “I wish to confirm that the GEA as part of its routine due diligence checks on documents submitted by licensed wholesale importers, did conduct checks on documents submitted by Global Commercial Import & Transport Inc. concerning a shipment of diesel fuel imported by that Company in July 2021.”

The company, this publication understands, was recently banned from doing any business in Suriname after it was caught defrauding the authorities there for some two years.

This publication also understands that the company has three vessels, two with a capacity of about one million litres, another for 900,000 litres.

According to information provided to this publication, the company reportedly colluded with personnel in Suriname in order to declare the vessels capacity at about 10 percent of its actual capacity.

When the Surinamese authorities discovered the scheme and demanded that the fuel be pumped out from the vessels in order to determine their true capacity, the management of the company refused and decided to travel to another port.

Since it was a case of the company not paying the correct taxes on fuel deals conducted in that country, the management of the company never returned to Suriname to conduct business, they then set up shop in Guyana.

Global Commercial Import & Transport Inc. was recently identified as having a location in Parika, East Bank Essequibo, where there is also no storage facility for fuel imports.

The company does not have a fuel storage depot for fuel imports—a requirement to be met before any import licence is issued.

According to the application requirements for receiving such a licence, applicants, in addition to having a storage depot meeting the required specifications, are also expected to have completed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Kaieteur News understands that the company in question never satisfied this requirement.