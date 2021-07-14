Dead man found was last seen alive on Tuesday

Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2021 News
– Autopsy reveals injuries consistent with that of accident
Kaieteur News – The dead man whose nude remains were found on Wednesday last, along New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was reportedly last seen alive the day before.
Police were successful in identifying him as Reginald Moore, 47, of Lot 7 Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
His remains were found on Wednesday night lying on the northern Carriageway of New Road with multiple lacerations to the head and body.
An autopsy conducted on his remains yesterday revealed that he died as a result of multiple injuries consistent with that of an accident. Investigators believe that he might have been a victim of a hit and run.
Speaking with this newspaper, one of Moore’s relatives recalled seeing him alive on Tuesday. That individual said he was of good health and “seemed fine except for troubling with high blood pressure.”
Moore was a father of two and worked as a security guard. He was reportedly renting an apartment located along New Road.
