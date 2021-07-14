Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana

Ex B’ce division player Romesh Munna on board

Former Berbice Cricket Board Executive Romesh Munna recently donated two cricket gear bags and one right hand batting gloves to “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana” project. This initiative is a joint effort of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry.

Their aim is to provide Cricket gear free of cost for young and talented cricketers in Guyana. The project is seeking new and used cricket gear which will then be distributed across the length and breadth of Guyana.

Munna was an outstanding First Division cricketer for Rose Hall Community Center and also played for Young Warriors Cricket Club in the latter part of his cricket career. He narrowly missed out on selection on Berbice teams, junior and senior, on several occasions.

He now resides in Georgia, USA but continues to make meaningful contributions towards the development of cricket in Guyana. In a simple ceremony, the gear was handed over to his former long-time team mate Vishal Mohabir.

Munna said that he was delighted to be part of this initiative and will continue to contribute when possible. Mohabir, speaking on behalf of the project coordinators, said thanks for the items.

Total cricket related items collected so far: cash for first aid kit, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, eleven bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

Fifteen young players from Essequibo Coast and Pameroon have already benefited from five bats, six pairs of batting pads and four pairs of batting gloves. Two clubs in the Pameroon area also benefited from two used bats.

Talent spotting will be done across Guyana along with guidance from club leaders to identify the players. Players must be in school and disciplined. Players above school age will also be considered.

Das and Beharry would like to thank Imran and Javed Khan of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Travis Simon, Hilbert Foster of RHTY&SC, Ariel Tilku, Aaron Beharry, Devon Ramnauth, Sherman Austin, Teddy Singh, Leana Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Romesh Munna and Vishal Mohabir.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.