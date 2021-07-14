Cane cutter attendance a significant achievement

Dear Editor,

The GAWU welcomes Mr. Jonathan Yearwood’s letter titled, “To what extent are GuySuCo and GAWU cooperating in order to turn around the industry?” appearing in the July 13, 2021, Kaieteur News. Indeed, like Mr. Yearwood, GAWU was heartened to learn that the industry netted $734M more than anticipated though realising 70 percent of its anticipated production. It demonstrates that the GAWU is correct, and the sugar industry has every potential to turnaround and become viable. Certainly, we believe, with other ventures we have referred to in the past even greater rewards could be reaped.

Mr. Yearwood questions whether our Union is supportive of the reality that around 70 percent of cane cutters are availing themselves to work daily. Maybe it is that the letter writer is not familiar with the sugar industry, but the turnout statistic described is a significant achievement. Mr. Yearwood will well know that cane cutting is a labourious task and one that extracts a significant toll on cutters. Certainly, it is difficult given the hardships of the task for all the workers to be present every single day. Cane cutters may wish they could be present at work daily especially given they do not obtain year-round employment but, at the same time, they are not by any means superhuman. While with the advent of mechanical loaders, the workers onerousness has lessened and contributed to increased productivity but yet it remains a challenge for them to wake up in the wee morning hours, travel several miles into the cultivation and cut and load several tonnes of cane day after day. The fact that cane cutters can regularly accomplish such feats is testimony to their commitment and sheer strength and will.

The letter writer urges the GAWU to encourage more workers to turnout daily. As a responsible organisation, we do advise sugar workers to avail themselves at work. However, while calls are heightened for workers to present themselves during the cropping periods daily, during the off-crop periods the workers are confined to four days work per week sometimes with tasks that are taxing and which they are unable to complete within their allotted work time. The point we wish to make there must be some equity when speaking about workers attendance to work. Maybe the Corporation with its strategy can seek to address workers pay, which sees some of them earning just a bit over $2,200 per day. Certainly, any worthwhile improvement can play a meaningful role.

Finally, we agree with Mr. Yearwood that the target is attainable. If you ask us given the industry’s potential it is low but we recognise too where the industry is coming from. While the workers will seek to play their role, it requires several other factors to align as well.

Yours Faithfully,

Seepaul Narine

President

GAWU