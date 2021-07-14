Berbice policeman dies following breathing complications

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force disclosed that one of its members, Albert Perriera, 44, died yesterday following breathing complications at his home in Sheet Anchor, Berbice. Kaieteur News understands that the Lance Corporal was attached to the Springlands Police Station, Upper Corentyne.

His wife, Indumattie Perriera, told Kaieteur News that her husband was fine prior to his death. In fact, she stated that Perriera went to the airport and returned home Monday night.

“He went airport and come back, eat and then he seh leh we watch some wrestling and then we go to bed,” said his wife through uncontrollable tears. According to her, sometime around 5:00hrs. Tuesday morning, she awoke to him panting for breath and she went to get some water for him, but when she returned to his side, he appeared motionless.

The grieving wife said she called a taxi and her sister-in-law ventured to the New Amsterdam Hospital for an ambulance. There, she was told that there was no ambulance available by the nurse on duty. She then called the police but said at that point, the chances of saving him were slim to none.

When the police arrived, checks were made for marks of violence but none was seen. He was transported to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Indumattie stated that her husband suffered from no known illness and was in good health prior to his death. She added that a COVID-19 test was done and the results were negative. His body is presently at the Persaud Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

There has since been an outpouring of dismay and shock by colleagues of the late Lance Corporal.