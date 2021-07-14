Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice policeman dies following breathing complications

Jul 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force disclosed that one of its members, Albert Perriera, 44, died yesterday following breathing complications at his home in Sheet Anchor, Berbice. Kaieteur News understands that the Lance Corporal was attached to the Springlands Police Station, Upper Corentyne.

Lance Corporal, Albert Perriera

His wife, Indumattie Perriera, told Kaieteur News that her husband was fine prior to his death. In fact, she stated that Perriera went to the airport and returned home Monday night.

“He went airport and come back, eat and then he seh leh we watch some wrestling and then we go to bed,” said his wife through uncontrollable tears. According to her, sometime around 5:00hrs. Tuesday morning, she awoke to him panting for breath and she went to get some water for him, but when she returned to his side, he appeared motionless.

The grieving wife said she called a taxi and her sister-in-law ventured to the New Amsterdam Hospital for an ambulance. There, she was told that there was no ambulance available by the nurse on duty. She then called the police but said at that point, the chances of saving him were slim to none.

When the police arrived, checks were made for marks of violence but none was seen. He was transported to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Indumattie stated that her husband suffered from no known illness and was in good health prior to his death. She added that a COVID-19 test was done and the results were negative. His body is presently at the Persaud Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

There has since been an outpouring of dismay and shock by colleagues of the late Lance Corporal.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Shepherd looking forward to be back in Windies colours

Shepherd looking forward to be back in Windies colours

Jul 14, 2021

By Sean Devers At 26, fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Romario Shepherd, who has two wickets from three T20 Internationals, was not selected the T20I series against South Africa and Australia....
Read More
Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana

Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers...

Jul 14, 2021

West Indies Women’s Squads announced for remaining CG Insurance ODIs and “A” Team matches

West Indies Women’s Squads announced for...

Jul 13, 2021

Youngsters were excited to compete says Rebel’s President

Youngsters were excited to compete says Rebel’s...

Jul 13, 2021

GRFU shortlists training squad for RAN Sevens

GRFU shortlists training squad for RAN Sevens

Jul 13, 2021

Essequibo Coast Cricket Club record two victories in OSCL’s competition

Essequibo Coast Cricket Club record two victories...

Jul 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The Ecstasy and the Agony

    Kaieteur News – Euro 2020 and COPA America 2021 have just concluded. The former was the most absorbing football tournament... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]