Another promise undelivered?

Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
One year on and still, the promised CoI into the attempt to rig the election and steal the people’s will has not been executed. Is this another failed promise? Failed promises do not build confidence.
Sincerely
Shamshun Mohamed
