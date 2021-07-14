Agri. Ministry to spend $58M to improve shrimp production in Region Six

Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, has announced that a whopping $58M will be invested to improve the shrimp industry in Region Six.
In March, Minister Mustapha had engaged fisher folk and shrimp farmers at the Albion Sports Complex, Corentyne, Berbice, where he had stated that as part of President Irfaan Ali’s master plan for aquaculture, the necessary investments would be made to boost the industry. In light of this, Mustapha stated that the $58M would be expended to enhance and develop shrimp ponds throughout the Region as a means of increasing the annual production to 500,000 kilos by year-end.
He noted that an assessment was done to ascertain the works that would be required to develop shrimp farming in the ancient county.
“We are doing this not only to increase your livelihood in terms of income but we are doing this to increase the capacity of the shrimp production in Region Six and at the same time you will also create employment for people,” Mustapha told those who gathered to meet with him. Furthermore, the Minister stressed that while works are expected to commence this week, it is critical that the farmers ensure that the sea defence is not compromised during the process of making critical enhancements to the shrimp production industry in Region Six.
Shrimp production currently stands at 150,000 – 200,000 kg. annually.
