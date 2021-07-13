Youngsters were excited to compete says Rebel’s President

Rebel Junior Tennis tournament…

Kaieteur News – On another day with glorious sunshine, the Rebel Tennis Club’s Junior Weekend Tournament continued last Sunday at the GBTI Court in Diamond East Bank Demerara and is scheduled to resume on Friday and Saturday before the curtains comes down next Sunday.

Nathan DeNobrega won the Boys U-12 Championship after winning last year’s Rebel Junior Tournament and Sheltez Junior Tournament last month, while U-14 winner Renola Jordan also won the Sheltez Junior Tournament last month.

The tournament, which was contested with the Covid-19 restrictions in place with no spectators allowed, is the first Event of the year and President and Coach of the Rebel Tennis Club Andre Erskine disclosed the pandemic caused some changes in tournament play.

“Spectators weren’t allowed. Some parents were sceptical in entering their children because of the pandemic…The youngsters are super excited to compete. It’s refreshing to see the commitment to their matches,” added Erskine.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport after Sunday’s action, Erskine spoke about the Club’s plans and about Standard of Junior Tennis in Guyana.

“We are hoping to get back to our normal tournament schedule this year. Shortly after this tournament we will have the GBTI Open. I hope the players are able to return to the courts consistently. We are heading to a decent standard. There are a lot of junior players that have the physical and mental abilities to make an impact regionally. Tennis facilities remain an issue for their development,” concluded the Administrator and Coach.

Results from Sunday:

Renola Jordan defeated Paula Kalekyezi 0-4, 4-1, 10-8, Jonathan Jordan defeated Gabriel Felix 4-0, 4-2, Nathan DeNobrega defeated Gabriel Felix 4-0,4-0, Malia Maikoo defeated Kimora Erskine 4-0, 4-1, Donnie Anderson defeated Denzel Luther’s 6-4, 7-5, Ricky Romasciendo defeated Navindra Arjune 3-6, 6-3, 16-14, Malia Maikoo defeated Niomi Erskine 4-0, 4-1, Viraj Sharma defeated Ricky Romasciendo 6-1, 6-0 and Nathan DeNobrega defeated Elwin Levius 4-1, 4-2. (Sean Devers)