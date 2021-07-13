What is currently happening in Guyana is tragic in many respects

What is currently happening in Guyana is tragic in many respects, from the potentially atmospheric disastrous environmental issues (acid rain effects, etc.), adverse climate change contribution, marine pollution, and other ecological disruptive events. Not to mention the second hand social and adverse health effects on the human population. The preposterous political manipulation that results in ignoring sound professional practices, it is much more than an insult to the intelligence and integrity of the Guyanese populace. Some action needs to be taken as soon as possible, to correct this untenable situation one way or another.

Commonsense allows one to learn from the experiences of neighbours, colleagues, associates, and even adversaries. One does not have to graduate from any of the prestigious institutions of higher learning like, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, or Howard University, to gain valuable experience. Rocket science is now becoming the norm for practical “aerospace travel” through the application of professionally managed scientific principles.

Furthermore, it does not take a “galactic engineer” to explain the ramifications of high-risk ventures on earth and in oceans when it comes to the operations of all extractive industries processes. The recent “schedule of scoping events” organised and promoted by ExxonMobil and Guyana EPA, it happens to be a “sophisticated exercise of hoodwinking” that is deliberately orchestrated to appease the concerns of environmental activist in Guyana and around the world.

The concerns, questions and or matters, which ExxonMobil requests to be answered or considered in the subsequent EIA report, it will obviously be documented to “mimic” the recent experience of the Environmentalist, Simone Mangal, who failed to get a rational answer to her easily understood questions. The Exxon Guyana Manager representative, Erik DeMicco, merely “bamboosled” the attendees to believe that he adequately responded to her question(s), whereas it was nothing other than a “blinking hoodwinking” of a response.

Dr. Jerry Jailall’s July 10, 2021, commentary on the “Mickey Mouse” show that was held at the Umana Yana, he adequately addressed a bundle of facts that need to be dealt with almost immediately, but prior to the eventual release of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report that is expected sometime after July 26, 2021. We must be cognisant of the fact that “time is of essence” when it comes to the critical Gas-to-Energy Project Onshore and Offshore Guyana.

There is lots of work to be done at home in Guyana and especially in the Guyanese Diaspora, where the dirt of Guyanese talent and expertise must be engaged to help save the lives of Plants and Animals, including Humans, and most importantly Planet Earth and its surrounding Oceans. The “sham scoping meetings” happen to be eye-openers that must keep us ‘awake’ at this crucial time in history, throughout the world.

Neil. O. Wray