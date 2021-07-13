Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 13, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The emergence of social media trolls who find the need to put out every aspect of our country on social media. The APNU+AFC coalition has time and time again demonstrated that they do not act in the interest of the people. They have made several live videos, which showcase negative aspects of our country. We have seen the recent issue about the road works being completed along Mandela Avenue with a specific member of parliament showing what he describes as a willful act by the Government. Putting this type of content in the public domain does not only reflect on the government of the day but all Guyanese. With the reach that social media has in our world today, millions of people worldwide may see and make their own conclusions of Guyanese. I am in no way contending our freedom of speech clause, however, we must be responsible about what we put in the public domain. If the opposition, rather Guyanese at large, care about our public image and where we are headed, we would be responsible for what is posted because of the power such actions hold.
Sincerely
Timothy Joseph
Jul 13, 2021Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies Women’s Selection Panel Sunday named a 14-member West Indies Women squad for the remaining three matches of the five-match CG...
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Friday, I argued that society should continue to engage African Guyanese about their political leadership.... more
Kaieteur News – Forty thousand persons, the majority not wearing masks, jammed the Wembley Stadium on Sunday night... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]