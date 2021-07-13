Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Dear Editor,

The emergence of social media trolls who find the need to put out every aspect of our country on social media. The APNU+AFC coalition has time and time again demonstrated that they do not act in the interest of the people. They have made several live videos, which showcase negative aspects of our country. We have seen the recent issue about the road works being completed along Mandela Avenue with a specific member of parliament showing what he describes as a willful act by the Government. Putting this type of content in the public domain does not only reflect on the government of the day but all Guyanese. With the reach that social media has in our world today, millions of people worldwide may see and make their own conclusions of Guyanese. I am in no way contending our freedom of speech clause, however, we must be responsible about what we put in the public domain. If the opposition, rather Guyanese at large, care about our public image and where we are headed, we would be responsible for what is posted because of the power such actions hold.

Sincerely
Timothy Joseph

