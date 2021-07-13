Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Was the public service salary increase claim just a gimmick?

Jul 13, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor

Was the claim that salary increase for public servants included in the budget just a gimmick? If it was not why hasn’t this category of workers benefitted several months after the passage of the budget? Broken promises will not win confidence.

Yours truly,
Shamshun Mohamed

