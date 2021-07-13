Two children drown one hour apart

Kaieteur News – Two children are now dead after drowning Sunday evening, just a few hours apart, at different locations.

The first incident took place at the Hope Seawalls, along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) between 16:00hrs. and 16:30hrs. A police report stated that 10-year-old Anand Mangroo, along with his 13-year-old brother, Ajay, and eight-year-old cousin, Brian, were at the Hope Seawalls swimming when a wave pushed the lad (now deceased) towards the Hope Koker channel.

This caused the lad to go below the surface of the water. He did not resurface. This publication was informed that although Ajay shouted for help, no one responded.

Police subsequently came and commenced a search for the child’s body. At 20:20hrs. Mangroo’s body was fished out of the water at the Hope foreshore. The body of Mangroo is now awaiting a post mortem examination.

The second incident, according to a police report, occurred at Potsville, Kwakwani, along the Berbice River. Amanda Wills, the mother of 18-month-old Orinda August, had left the child (now deceased) at home in the company of her other two children, seven-year-old Tyrel Williams and 15-year-old Ronella Couchman, to attend a funeral.

Between the hours of 17:30hrs. and 18:10hrs, Couchman was reportedly upstairs with August while her brother was downstairs playing. When Williams later went upstairs to check on his siblings, he saw that his older sister was asleep. Williams then decided to make further checks and discovered August lying head down in a bucket of water.

The deceased was pulled out of the bucket by her brother who then raised an alarm. August was then rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex, but was pronounced dead on arrival. No marks of violence were seen on the exposed part of the body, and according to police, foul play was not suspected.