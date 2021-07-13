To what extent are GuySuCo and GAWU cooperating in order to turn around the industry?

Dear Editor,

Finally, this nation has heard of some good news from GuySuCo. Mr. Sasenarine Singh, the CEO, stated that the company has surpassed its sales target of sugar and molasses for the first half of 2021 by $734 million even though there was a shortfall in production. GuySuCo had set a target of 42,609 metric tons of sugar for the first crop, but was only able to produce 29,650 metric tons (29650/42609=69.6%) – but according to Singh, the corporation still raked in $5.9 billion.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the company on this achievement. It is a small step towards paying off the company’s monumental debt of $10.5 billion to Guyana, which the present government has lent GuySuCo since taking office in August 2020.

In an earlier statement, Mr. Singh lamented that only an average of 70% of the cane cutters are opting to access employment across the six estates and that mechanical harvesters were becoming mandatory to complete the workforce. This, it can be supposed, does not have the approval of The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), which represents the cane cutters. Question: to what extent are GuySuCo and GAWU cooperating in order to turn around the industry? A daily average of 30% absenteeism from any workforce is enough to have devastating effects on any industry, especially one that has been a huge financial burden on Guyana for many years. GAWU needs to ensure that more of their members commit to the effort needed an effort, which could have facilitated GuySuCo’s target fulfillment. Hopefully, for the second crop, GAWU will be able to reduce the level of absenteeism among its members, and assist GuySuCo in achieving its target of 54,811 MT. This target is achievable but only if all stakeholders contribute fully.

Yours truly,

Jonathan Yearwood.