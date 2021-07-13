Rotary Club of G/Town Central installs 38th Board of Directors

Kaieteur News – On Sunday July 4, 2021, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central (RCGC) installed its new Board of Directors during its Handover Ceremony. This Board will lead the Club during the new Rotary Year July 2021 to June 2022.

At the Hybrid Handover Ceremony, a release noted, Assistant Governor (AG), Renata Chuck-A-Sang, handed over the Rotary Charter to the Club’s new President, Jeffrey Walcott. Immediately after his installation, the new Club President formally introduced the new Board Members that include Directors and Committee Chairs who were elected to serve at the helm of the various Committees within the Club. They include Immediate Past President – Andrew Boyle, Vice President – Past President, Gillian Rockcliffe, President Elect – Avia Lindie, Secretary – Keisha Chung, Treasurer – Mariesa Jagnanan and Sergeant at Arms – Past President, Ronald Robinson.

Other Directors and Chairs are Michelle Howard – Club Administration, Lloyd David – Public Image, Alysha Hercules – Rotary Foundation, Daniel Griffith – Membership, Dr. Dason McKenzie – Service Projects, Cherie Rampertab – Youth Service, and Jagdesh Haripershad – Fundraising.

In his final remarks as President, Boyle said that he was proud to have served as the President of such an outstanding Rotary Club for two consecutive years, and expressed gratitude to members of the outgoing Board for their committed and unfettered leadership during the past year. He also thanked all Rotarians of the Club for their support. In highlighting some of the Rotary Club’s achievements during the past year, the outgoing President mentioned some of the projects and activities which included increased membership, collaboratively hosting of a COVID-19 Vaccination Drive with other service organisations, the execution of Rotary District’s Healthy Lifestyles and Childhood Obesity Projects, and the established Alliance between the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central and the Georgetown Toastmasters Club – a first in the Caribbean. The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central also received a 4-Star District Citation Award for its achievements during the last year under IPP Boyle’s Presidency.

Also during the ceremony, AG Chuck-A-Sang made some key remarks. The AG hailed Rotary for still being one of the best service organisations on the globe, and encouraged Rotarians to work at making the organisation strong and resilient through the constant uptake of knowledge about things Rotary. In addition, AG Renata advocated that Rotarians begin to network – get involved in Rotary Action Groups and Rotary Fellowships. In concluding, she extended congratulations to the outgoing Board for a job well done, and best wishes to the incoming Board for a successful Rotary year ahead.

Past President of the Georgetown Toastmasters Club, Ibi-Mina Edwards-Parkinson, in her remarks praised the mutually beneficial alliance formed between the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central and the Georgetown Toastmasters Club, and looked forward to joint activities between the two organisations.

The Guest Speaker of the event was the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig, who in his presentation promised to identify opportunities for collaboration between Rotary and the CDC. He said that the CDC and Rotary goals are parallel, and both organisations can work to make a significant contribution to the lives of the people of Guyana.

The newly elected President, Walcott, commended the outgoing leadership for the solid foundation they have left behind, which includes a new Strategic Plan 2021-2024 and updated Bylaws of the Club. With his rise to the helm, President Walcott promised to be guided by the strategic goals set out by the Club and the shared Rotary Vision, which he believes would take the Club forward to new heights. President Walcott referenced the theme put forward by the new Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta, “Serve to Change Lives” – which, he said, “… is a call to action and a testament that impermanence does not erase value.”

The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central is one of seven Rotary Clubs in Guyana and has been in existence for the past 38 years. With the voluntary support of Rotarians, who are committed to serve communities and the kind support of many sponsors, the Club has been able to make a significant impact on the lives of many Guyanese through service.