Roll-out of second dose of Sputnik V vaccines commences today

Kaieteur News – The roll-out of the second dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines will commence today. This was announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his COVID-19 update yesterday.

After weeks of delay in the shipment of the batch of second dose, the Minister stated that the doses have arrived in the country. “You would recall we had some difficulties in sourcing the second dose because of what is happening globally. There have been several outbreaks around the world with the Delta variant and this particular vaccine seems to be doing very well against the Delta variant, so there have been a global shortage of the vaccine. We have now been able to get the second dose Sputnik V into the country and as of tomorrow (today) we will start administering the second dose of the Sputnik V,” he disclosed.

Even though, he did not state how many doses have arrived, Dr. Anthony noted that by next week another batch is slated to arrive in the country.

Since the duration to get administered the second dose of this vaccine is four to 12 weeks, persons who received their first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine back in April will be given first preference, the Minister said.

He said, “so they are now coming closer to that 90 days period and we want them to get first preference.” The Minister revealed too that if a person waits for at least 12 weeks before receiving their second dose, the better will be the durability of the vaccine.

With the next batch expected soon, the Health Minister gave assurance that persons who have received their first dose of the Sputnik V will receive their second dose. The second doses, he said, were sourced from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) supplier.