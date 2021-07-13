Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Roll-out of second dose of Sputnik V vaccines commences today

Jul 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The roll-out of the second dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines will commence today. This was announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his COVID-19 update yesterday.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

After weeks of delay in the shipment of the batch of second dose, the Minister stated that the doses have arrived in the country. “You would recall we had some difficulties in sourcing the second dose because of what is happening globally. There have been several outbreaks around the world with the Delta variant and this particular vaccine seems to be doing very well against the Delta variant, so there have been a global shortage of the vaccine. We have now been able to get the second dose Sputnik V into the country and as of tomorrow (today) we will start administering the second dose of the Sputnik V,” he disclosed.
Even though, he did not state how many doses have arrived, Dr. Anthony noted that by next week another batch is slated to arrive in the country.
Since the duration to get administered the second dose of this vaccine is four to 12 weeks, persons who received their first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine back in April will be given first preference, the Minister said.
He said, “so they are now coming closer to that 90 days period and we want them to get first preference.” The Minister revealed too that if a person waits for at least 12 weeks before receiving their second dose, the better will be the durability of the vaccine.
With the next batch expected soon, the Health Minister gave assurance that persons who have received their first dose of the Sputnik V will receive their second dose. The second doses, he said, were sourced from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) supplier.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies Women’s Squads announced for remaining CG Insurance ODIs and “A” Team matches

West Indies Women’s Squads announced for remaining CG Insurance...

Jul 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies Women’s Selection Panel Sunday named a 14-member West Indies Women squad for the remaining three matches of the five-match CG...
Read More
Youngsters were excited to compete says Rebel’s President

Youngsters were excited to compete says Rebel’s...

Jul 13, 2021

GRFU shortlists training squad for RAN Sevens

GRFU shortlists training squad for RAN Sevens

Jul 13, 2021

Essequibo Coast Cricket Club record two victories in OSCL’s competition

Essequibo Coast Cricket Club record two victories...

Jul 13, 2021

CAC Championships Noel flexing for dream debut

CAC Championships Noel flexing for dream debut

Jul 13, 2021

Gordon Spencer is new Powerlifting President; Roger Rogers is Secretary – Promises to lift the standard of the game throughout Guyana

Gordon Spencer is new Powerlifting President;...

Jul 12, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]