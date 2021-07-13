Roll-out of $3.2 B cash grant initiative for school children begins Thursday

Kaieteur News – Government through its Ministry of Education will commence the handing over of the “Because We Care” cash grant and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant to children in the public school system on Thursday July 15, 2021.

According to a release issued by the Education Ministry, the grant is valued at $15,000 this year and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant is valued at $4,000, giving a total of $19,000 for each child in the public education system.

Approximately 172,000 students will benefit from this programme, which will see a total of $3.2 billion going towards children and families across Guyana. Unlike last year, the School Uniform and Supplies Grant will not be given in the form of a voucher but rather as cash.

The schedule for distribution will be posted on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page, the Ministry’s website and they were also published in the Sunday July 11, 2021 editions of the daily newspapers. The schedule will also be published in subsequent editions, the Ministry noted in its release.

Parents or guardians of children in the public school system from nursery to secondary level are to visit the respective schools on the scheduled date to uplift the grant. If a parent or guardian fails to uplift the grant on the scheduled date, they will be allowed to do so at a later date at the Department of Education for that Region or Education District.

This later date, the Ministry has advised, will be announced at the appropriate time but will be after the entire exercise is concluded. As such, parents are encouraged to make every effort to attend on the scheduled dates.

Parents or guardians are asked to walk with a valid form of identification when going to uplift the grant. The acceptable forms of identification are the National Identification Card, Driver’s Licence or Passport. Persons who do not possess any of these documents can still uplift the grant but their relationship with the child must be confirmed by a senior official in the community or the school’s Head teacher.

The Ministry of Education, according to the release, aims to serve each child before September 2021. It was further noted that this government initiative is to provide assistance to families so that they can provide the necessary resources to their children to not only remain in school but to also excel in their studies.

“The Government of Guyana has committed to increasing the “Because We Care Cash Grant” incrementally each year until it reaches $50,000. The School Uniform and Supplies Grant was increased last year from $2,000 to $4,000, representing a 100 percent increase,” the released added.

The Ministry is moreover urging “all parents and guardians to uplift the grants and use it in the best interest of their children as we work together to give those who will be the leaders of tomorrow the opportunity to be the best that they can be.”