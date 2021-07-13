I forecast controversy dogging the PNC Congress if it takes place in October

Dear Editor,

Confirmation comes daily as to why we are where we are, and how the mighty PPP gets away with what it does. The latest word came from the mountaintop where Guyana’s opposition resides: October. The party’s long-delayed, much anticipated Congress may occur in October. This says much about what goes on here, which is where I go.

If this Congress is in October, it would be approximately 18 months since a new government took office, and the opposition is what passes for an opposition. During most fortuitous developments, the most unparalleled, in this country, there is no opposition. Nothing. I amend: nothing but the PPP government, which has been one of underworld governance, one-man gangsterism, and a government that Guyana does not grasp fully re. machinations and perversions. PPP supporters don’t care, and PNC loyalists despair; one celebratory, the latter hallucinatory, and both on downward trajectory to oil purgatory.

But this is not of the PPP government, but of the opposition, all of PNC and AFC, and the other patsies. It is of the vacuum we have here, a cluster of duty-free parliamentary vagrants, shameful to say, we are calling it a day, and let the Guyanese people know where they stand. Instead of leaving them hanging and hoping and hurting themselves, with the foolishness that they have something on which to hold. I think those things are gone. For opposition supporters harbouring dreams of a political and leadership resurgence. For clear thinking, unaffiliated Guyanese who entertain ideas of checks and balance and similar bulls. I chose the verb ‘entertain’ because that is what we do: delight ourselves with mournful music and watered-down rum, of which oceans are needed to make us see some sense.

Editor, let me share what sense is. I wrote somewhere that the PPP and PNC have always been in bed. Think of this now: if Congress takes place in October, I forecast controversy dogging it afterwards. If by some manmade miracle that does not materialise, then it would take the PNC (and AFC) practically into 2022 to get going re. visions and approaches and tactics. That is very late; oil boat and governance boats have already sailed. The people’s money boat, too, would have been ransacked and pillaged by the PPP, which is already neck deep in cash corruptions (COVID-19 and floods).

Moreover, I think the opposition (like PPP) has been neutralised on oil. Believe me, I know how the outsiders operate. Guyana doesn’t stand a chance, and of that, I offer PPP leaders and the leaderless opposition party. PPP leaders have been castrated, which was an easy job, with top men volunteering joyfully; while those of the PNC have been disemboweled first, then denuded. In aggregate, they represent an all-around Guyanese disgrace.

Editor, think of this, too. If trusted PNC people were so corrupt that they are accused by their own of taking PPP elections money (suspected Exxon money), then how can either party refuse Exxon’s money and not try this utterly unconvincing stupidity about legitimacy? I think that both parties drink from Exxon’s well, and take Guyanese for a ride, rendering them fools. Meaning, the 99.99% of them that care not, think not. I will do the dirty job of thinking: listen to President and Vice President and their lips are frozen. Do identically with all Opposition Leaders, and silence reigns. Where clean and open oil management are concerned, our politics is a monastery: vows of silence. The religious monks and nuns wait on heaven. PPP and PNC leaders get theirs right here. It is the price of silence, the expense of inaction, the cost for vacant leadership stares and states. Exxon has the deep pockets to step up for political cowardice, to sponsor ongoing division, to foster delay and dilly-dallying. It does. I tender the opposition, which is a stealth job in the making; and the government a done deal with its leaders hogtied hand and foot. It wasn’t just the PNC that lost; the PPP did, too. Citizens did most of all.

Yours truly,

GHK Lall