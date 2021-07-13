How does an elected government reward its donors?

Dear Editor,

It is a fundamental principle in politics that a political party’s existence depends solely on financial contributions made by its donors. With the financial support it receives, the party can have a successful campaign to captivate the minds of the electorate by whatever means it can. In Guyana, donors of a political party does not give large sums of money without expecting anything in return. This aspect is a well-orchestrated ploy that a microscope is needed to magnify it.

Politics in Guyana is a huge investment with profitable returns for the donors who can only be labeled as political scientists. I say political scientists because they can predict the outcome of their investment before casting their dice. This form of business gravitates the “tycoons” in Guyana who will not throw their money to party that will not be victorious.

They are not fools but the ones who are smart, cunning, ruthless and greedy, but how does the winning party ensure that its donors are rewarded significantly for their investment? The party grants its rewards in the form of contracts and various types of concessions. Overnight, its donors, “the big boys” will become contractors rewarded with lucrative contracts. Others will be recipients of large plots of lands to facilitate their business ventures. In order for this scheme to appear transparent, companies with new names will begin to emerge, confusing the eyes of the masses – when in reality the donors are the real beneficiaries.

Today when one looks at the process that governs the awarding of contracts, it seems as the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) by some unseen dark forces. This observation speaks volume, but let me point out that in Guyana and elected government’s first obligation is to satisfy its “big donors” while neglecting the poor masses account for a large majority of its votes.

It is these poor masses who are left behind to their own whims and folly. But how can we identify these big donors? The answer is to attend any presidential inauguration ceremony and your eyes will behold them all. They will be the ones to receive all the lucrative contracts and the various types of concessions in very little time. That is how we will know that the repayment for their political investment has begun.

Yours truly,

Ronald Alexander Drakes