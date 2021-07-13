GRFU shortlists training squad for RAN Sevens

Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 13, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union, GRFU, has shortlisted 34 players for the upcoming Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens tournament, scheduled for October 16–17 in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The squad listed for training is mostly made of newcomers with a few seasoned campaigners.
The Guyana ‘Green Machine’ will be sharpening their skills to butt heads with archrivals Jamaica, who bested them in the last tournament in 2019.
This year’s tournament is a qualifier for the World Rugby Challenger Series, in 2022.
The GRFU has already requested permission to commence training from the National Covid-19 Task Force and is awaiting a response.
The GRFU remains committed to observing the COVID-19 protocols and also to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
The players shortlisted and their clubs are as follows;
Panthers Rugby Football Club
Godfrey Broomes
Jamal Angus
Osei McKenzie
Tyreese Prescod
Owen Adonis
Lancelot Adonis
D’Arcy Durant
Rondel McArthur
Kareem Fisher
Selwyn Henry
Caribs Rugby Football Club
Kempton David
Kevon David
Alex Crawford
Elio Cameron
Makaya Smith
Guyana Defence Force Rugby Football Club
Avery Corbin
Dwayne Schroder
Sean Phillips
Glenroy Poole
Jamal Mona
Police Rugby Football Club
Shawn David
Odida Douglas
Marlon Small
Adrian Hall
Kareem Simon
Michael Barrow
Scott Garraway
Richard Butcher
James Osborne
Hornets Rugby Football Club
Ryan Gonsalves
Rickford Cummings
Peabo Hamilton
Patrick King
Johnathan Garnett
Jul 13, 2021Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies Women’s Selection Panel Sunday named a 14-member West Indies Women squad for the remaining three matches of the five-match CG...
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Friday, I argued that society should continue to engage African Guyanese about their political leadership.... more
Kaieteur News – Forty thousand persons, the majority not wearing masks, jammed the Wembley Stadium on Sunday night... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]