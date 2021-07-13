GRFU shortlists training squad for RAN Sevens

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union, GRFU, has shortlisted 34 players for the upcoming Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens tournament, scheduled for October 16–17 in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The squad listed for training is mostly made of newcomers with a few seasoned campaigners.

The Guyana ‘Green Machine’ will be sharpening their skills to butt heads with archrivals Jamaica, who bested them in the last tournament in 2019.

This year’s tournament is a qualifier for the World Rugby Challenger Series, in 2022.

The GRFU has already requested permission to commence training from the National Covid-19 Task Force and is awaiting a response.

The GRFU remains committed to observing the COVID-19 protocols and also to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The players shortlisted and their clubs are as follows;

Panthers Rugby Football Club

Godfrey Broomes

Jamal Angus

Osei McKenzie

Tyreese Prescod

Owen Adonis

Lancelot Adonis

D’Arcy Durant

Rondel McArthur

Kareem Fisher

Selwyn Henry

Caribs Rugby Football Club

Kempton David

Kevon David

Alex Crawford

Elio Cameron

Makaya Smith

Guyana Defence Force Rugby Football Club

Avery Corbin

Dwayne Schroder

Sean Phillips

Glenroy Poole

Jamal Mona

Police Rugby Football Club

Shawn David

Odida Douglas

Marlon Small

Adrian Hall

Kareem Simon

Michael Barrow

Scott Garraway

Richard Butcher

James Osborne

Hornets Rugby Football Club

Ryan Gonsalves

Rickford Cummings

Peabo Hamilton

Patrick King

Johnathan Garnett