Greens mo valuable dan gold

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De President of de See Dee Bee visit Guyana and he meet with Prezzie and de Minista of Fine Ants. Dem boys bin expect nuff talk about flood relief and improving drainage and irrigation. But de news report how Prezzie talk about private sector support.

De government gat a complex fuh de private sector. Dem smitten by de private sector. As soon as dem open dem mouth is only private, private sector yuh hearing. Meantime dem poor people ketching dem tail with de high prices in de market.

Dem boys hear recently dat a man had to hire bodyguards fuh go to de market… fuh buy greens. Dem choke and rob gang now more interested in ‘greens’ dan in gold.

Since dem boys small dem eating vegetables because de doctor seh how it does mek yuh live lang.

Deh had a man who ask he doctor, “Doc, do you think I’ll live to be a 100?’’

De doctor asks de man “Well, that depends. Do you drink?”

“Oh, no sir! I abstain from all alcohol. Soda, too. I just drink plenty of fresh water.”

“Do you smoke?”

“No, sir! Never smoked in my life, and I stay away from any place with second hand smoke.”

“Do you eat a lot of sugary and greasy foods?”

“No, sir! I carefully watch my diet and calorie intake, and I’m sure to eat plenty of vegetables.”

“Do you go to parties? Stay up late? Or are promiscuous?”

“Not at all! Early to bed and early to rise! And abstinence is the key.”

De doctor raise an eyebrow at de man. “So… Why exactly do you want to live to be a 100?”

Talk half and ask de private sector when prices gan drap!