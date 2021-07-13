Govt. looking to buy long-range drone to help fight crime

Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force has invited suppliers to bid for the supply of a long-range drone in order to improve its surveillance capabilities.
This is in addition to the purchase of traffic equipment, according to an advertisement over the weekend by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
According to the Ministry, the bid documents for that and other purchases can be obtained at the Finance Department of the Ministry.
The bids, according to the advertisement, must be submitted no later than today (July 13), to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.
It was noted that any bids exceeding $3 million must be accompanied with the relevant bid security documents.
The administration’s most recent purchase of drones for the security services had attracted controversy when it was discovered that the purchase had not only been made from a startup company, but was overpriced.
The Army justified its cost citing security concerns at the time.
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, in October last, had told this publication that the administration was looking to extend its shoreline monitoring through the use of drone technology.
The drones, he said, will be used as an overhead watch to actively monitor Guyana’s sea defences, which include mangroves and seawalls.
