Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. looking to buy long-range drone to help fight crime

Jul 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force has invited suppliers to bid for the supply of a long-range drone in order to improve its surveillance capabilities.
This is in addition to the purchase of traffic equipment, according to an advertisement over the weekend by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
According to the Ministry, the bid documents for that and other purchases can be obtained at the Finance Department of the Ministry.
The bids, according to the advertisement, must be submitted no later than today (July 13), to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.
It was noted that any bids exceeding $3 million must be accompanied with the relevant bid security documents.
The administration’s most recent purchase of drones for the security services had attracted controversy when it was discovered that the purchase had not only been made from a startup company, but was overpriced.
The Army justified its cost citing security concerns at the time.
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, in October last, had told this publication that the administration was looking to extend its shoreline monitoring through the use of drone technology.
The drones, he said, will be used as an overhead watch to actively monitor Guyana’s sea defences, which include mangroves and seawalls.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies Women’s Squads announced for remaining CG Insurance ODIs and “A” Team matches

West Indies Women’s Squads announced for remaining CG Insurance...

Jul 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies Women’s Selection Panel Sunday named a 14-member West Indies Women squad for the remaining three matches of the five-match CG...
Read More
Youngsters were excited to compete says Rebel’s President

Youngsters were excited to compete says Rebel’s...

Jul 13, 2021

GRFU shortlists training squad for RAN Sevens

GRFU shortlists training squad for RAN Sevens

Jul 13, 2021

Essequibo Coast Cricket Club record two victories in OSCL’s competition

Essequibo Coast Cricket Club record two victories...

Jul 13, 2021

CAC Championships Noel flexing for dream debut

CAC Championships Noel flexing for dream debut

Jul 13, 2021

Gordon Spencer is new Powerlifting President; Roger Rogers is Secretary – Promises to lift the standard of the game throughout Guyana

Gordon Spencer is new Powerlifting President;...

Jul 12, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]