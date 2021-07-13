Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Fire service’s prompt response saves Nandy Park building

Jul 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – Quick response by three fire tenders on Sunday night helped to thwart the destruction of an apartment building located at Lot 176 East Field, Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara.

Fire fighters at the scene Sunday night.

Some of the tenants of the building revealed that around 19:45hrs. they heard a loud explosion coming from a storeroom located at the back of the building. When they looked out, they said that they saw fire coming from the storeroom.
Upon seeing this, the tenants started to evacuate the building. It was during this time a call was made to the Guyana Fire Service. They said that within 10 minutes three fire tenders arrived at the scene. Fire fighters reportedly wasted no time in trying to contain the flames.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, the fire was already under control. A female tenant was seen outside holding a suitcase. She related that she grabbed her suitcase, which contained important items and ran outside “barefoot” when she learnt of the fire.
This newspaper understands that the storeroom contained “gas” and a water pump. Investigations are ongoing.

 

