Fire service’s prompt response saves Nandy Park building

Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Quick response by three fire tenders on Sunday night helped to thwart the destruction of an apartment building located at Lot 176 East Field, Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara.
Some of the tenants of the building revealed that around 19:45hrs. they heard a loud explosion coming from a storeroom located at the back of the building. When they looked out, they said that they saw fire coming from the storeroom.
Upon seeing this, the tenants started to evacuate the building. It was during this time a call was made to the Guyana Fire Service. They said that within 10 minutes three fire tenders arrived at the scene. Fire fighters reportedly wasted no time in trying to contain the flames.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, the fire was already under control. A female tenant was seen outside holding a suitcase. She related that she grabbed her suitcase, which contained important items and ran outside “barefoot” when she learnt of the fire.
This newspaper understands that the storeroom contained “gas” and a water pump. Investigations are ongoing.
Jul 13, 2021Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies Women’s Selection Panel Sunday named a 14-member West Indies Women squad for the remaining three matches of the five-match CG...
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Friday, I argued that society should continue to engage African Guyanese about their political leadership.... more
Kaieteur News – Forty thousand persons, the majority not wearing masks, jammed the Wembley Stadium on Sunday night... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]