Cubans in Guyana protest

Kaieteur News – Cubans living in Guyana protested yesterday in front of the 43 High Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Cuban Embassy, calling for freedom and an end to 72 years of dictatorial rule in Cuba.
The communist island nation of Cuba erupted into anti-government protests on Sunday as people took to the streets against a deepening economic crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, I argued that society should continue to engage African Guyanese about their political leadership.
Forty thousand persons, the majority not wearing masks, jammed the Wembley Stadium on Sunday night
By Sir Ronald Sanders Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of
