Cop who allegedly assaulted ‘wife’ remanded

Kaieteur News – The constable accused of brutalising his common-law wife on Thursday July 1, last, was yesterday remanded to prison.

The defendant, Sereste Brittlebank, made his appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore.

Brittlebank pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that on July 1, 2021, he assaulted his common-law wife causing her actual bodily harm.

The cop is expected to make his next court appearance on July 26, 2021, for reports.

According to reports, Brittlebank brutalised his spouse for two hours on Thursday July 1, last, causing her to fall unconscious at least three times. He began beating her at his friend’s birthday party at around 23:30hrs.

The severe physical abuse ended at the woman’s home close to 02:00hrs. the following day.

The woman had reported the matter to police but he had gone into hiding and allegedly threatened to kill her if she continued to talk about the assault.

Fearful for her life, she reportedly reached out to Melissa Atwell popularly known as Melly Mel, for help. Atwell is the head of a non-governmental organisation called You Are Not Alone (YANA), which helps victims of abuse.

Atwell informed the media of the matter because she feared that Brittlebank might have followed up his threats.

Following the publication of the woman’s horrific story by the media, Brittlebank turned himself in on July 8.