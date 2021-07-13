CAC Championships Noel flexing for dream debut

Kaieteur News – Just under a month remains before Team Guyana’s seven-member contingent leaves these shores for San Salvador, El Salvador for the 2021 Caribbean and Central American (CAC) bodybuilding championships and they are coming along well with their physical preparations thus far.

Speaking to team member; Nicholas Noel, yesterday, Kaieteur Sport was made aware that the 2020 Novice champion is looking to have a major impact although it will be his first appearance at the CAC Championships.

The 20-year-old, who trains at space gym, during the invited comment, highlighted that although he has been training himself since last year, he is very satisfied with his development and is very optimistic of making light work of the welterweight (164lbs) division strongmen at the CAC event.

Currently, Noel who goes as ‘Creed’ in the gym, explained that bodybuilding is quite an expensive sport but with a current weight of 189lbs, he is battling and currently seeking sponsorship to offset some expenses with airfare and accommodation to El Salvador being pegged at US$1500 alone.

The President of the GBBFF, Keavon Bess, had given the team a vote of confidence, stating that he is very confident that each athlete on the seven-member team will medal once they make it to the stage in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The full seven-member team is headed two-time CAC gold medalist and five-time Mr. Guyana Kerwin Clarke, four-time Mr Guyana (Men’s Physique) and multi-time CAC podium finisher Emmerson Campbell, 2019 Mr. Physique bronze medal winner Yannick Grimes, 2020 Resilience Bodybuilding champion Darius Ramsammy, reigning senior National Ms. Bikini champion Rosanna Fung, 2020 Mr Novice Champion Nicholas Albert and former powerlifting champion, Roger Callender.