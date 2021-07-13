5 more COVID-19 deaths recorded

Latest update July 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 13, 2021 News
– 2 children now in ICU
Kaieteur News – Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 497.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 91-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and four men – a 65-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 67-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 79-year-old and an 86-year-old, both from Region Four.
All five persons succumbed to the virus over a two-day period (July 10 to July 11), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases, and this has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 21,002. Out of the confirmed cases, 10,746 persons are women, while 10,256 are men.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Six leads with 19 new cases, Region Four with 11, Region 10 with eight, Region One with four, Region Two with three and Regions Three and Five with two each.
The dashboard also shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, stated that two children are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
“Some of the children who were there before, at least two of them, have been discharged, but currently we have four children that are in the hospital and of those four, two are currently in the ICU and two are in the regular wards. The two that are in the ICU, one has been there for some time now…just early this morning another child was admitted into the ICU,” the Minister related.
There are 76 persons presently in institutional isolation and 1,318 in home isolation. To date, a total of 19,100 persons have recovered from the virus.
