President Irfaan Ali has started on the wrong foot

Dear Editor,

The year 2020 would go down in history as a year that all Guyana should be ashamed of. Our leaders in the now Opposition criminally attempted the heist of the country while the world watched in disbelief.

The swearing in of Irfaan Ali in August brought a little respite but it was clear from the onset that he had an uphill task to re-programme this country on a trajectory that was in line with its new found oil wealth.

From first glance, it appeared that the new president was singing the right songs.

The Opposition, which lost a golden opportunity to place this country on an enviable development path, would rue the chance in that it failed to capitalise while in power.

Alas, all is not well in Guyana.

Public servants were fired discriminately with the excuse of cutting costs. On the other hand, billions were being sunk in the dead weight GuySuCo. It is hard for any to justify that.

The reality is that we are back to pre-2011 where sole sourcing and discriminatory practices of awarding contracts have returned.

President Ali would have garnered massive support from a number of local businesses. It is no secret that these same businesses have positioned themselves to receive significant concessions and other contracts worth billions because of executive decisions.

On one hand, Guyana is taking its begging bowl to the international community for a pittance to fight the pandemic while drugs and other contracts are being given away in a shocking way.

Local contractors will tell of now being sidelined. They dare not speak for fear of being targeted.

A number of these new businesses are known friends of the ruling party.

The funny thing is nothing remains a secret in Guyana for long.

The stories are coming out.

President Ali promises to shed the baggage of past leaders whose partisanship have divided this country for 50 years. He will not boast a good legacy if discriminations continue to haunt us.

The execution of a businessman on Main Street months ago was a shocking reminder of how much things remain the same although there is change.

An entire video from the state’s security cameras was mysteriously wiped clean. Not a word from this administration. A cold case?

Many businessmen who played a role in the 2000s to help the PPP/C end the crime wave have been forgotten. All of a sudden, the PPP/C leaders are inaccessible. For it to happen so quickly before the first year of President Ali’s presidency while he is quiet speaks volumes. The US has found a gold mine in Guyana with the oil find. There is no sweeter deal across the globe. No government can change that.

President Ali cannot argue that discriminations are not taking place in contract awards and other land and concessions to party financiers. It is glaring. This is not 2015. The world has changed.

People are growing more intolerant. The powerful few benefitting from the hog of contracts will come to light. For President Ali, the warning has to be sounded. He has to divorce himself from this cronyism and persuade Guyana that he is above the fray. He must. Guyana is watching.

Some 217,000 persons voted for the Coalition. They are watching too. As citizens, we have to hold our leaders accountable. May God continue to bless Guyana.

To be continued.

Seudatt Persaud