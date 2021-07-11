Kaieteur News – Back in ancient times, steam power was the principal means of generating industrial energy. With the advent of heavy oils, the source of energy generation became even dirtier. Plumes of black and grey emissions emanated from power-generating plants using heavy oils. These plumes released health-threatening pollutants into the atmosphere.
Overtime, however, the energy-generating technologies became cleaner, even though they still threatened human health. Today, there is a movement towards renewable energy sources: solar, wind and hydro electricity, which are cleaner and cheaper than oil, diesel and natural gas.
The technology is easily accessible. Kaieteur News has been utilising solar energy for a number of years. Other businesses in Guyana, including banks and industrial businesses have been exiting the national grid and generating their own renewable energy.
Given this trend towards renewable energy sources, both in Guyana and around the world, why is Jagdeo and Exxon developing a gas-to-shore project, which is likely to produce electricity that is four to five times the cost of renewable energy? The capital cost of generating energy from the gas-to-shore project is estimated at US$5M per megawatt. The cost of wind and solar is less than US$1M.
On Friday, the developers of the gas-to-shore project dropped another bombshell. They said that the gas will be delivered to our shore using a third party. In other words, we will be buying our own gas from a middleman. Can Jagdeo tell us the identity of this middleman?
Who is the middleman?
Jul 11, 2021
