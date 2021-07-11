Two stabbed by friend in Lethem

Latest update July 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man was arrested after a heated argument led to a double stabbing on Saturday at Tabatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi, Region Nine.
The incident occurred at 00:30 hours and according to reports, the suspect and the victims – Paul Constance and Timothy James – were at their home roasting chicken and fish with other family members.
Constance and the suspect were reportedly imbibing when an argument ensued. Police said the suspect allegedly got annoyed and pushed Constance to the ground causing James to start arguing with the suspect. Police said the suspect pulled out a brown-handled knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed James to his right-side forehead.
It is further alleged that while Constance was trying to get on his feet, the suspect turned his attention on him and stabbed him several times about the body.
A report was made to the police and both victims were taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where Constance was admitted as a patient in a stable condition while James was treated and sent away.
The suspect was arrested and claimed that he was assaulted by James with a cutlass. As such, he was also taken to the hospital where he was treated, discharged, and then placed into police custody.
Investigations are ongoing.

