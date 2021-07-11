Twenty GTT call centre agents graduate from training programme

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone & Telegraph Company Limited on Friday hosted a graduation ceremony for twenty new additional call centre agents at their Lot 79 Brickdam location – GTT Headquarters. This initiative is in an effort to meet its new goal of becoming a 21st-century customer-centric organisation.

Chief Executive Officer of GTT, Damian Blackburn, said the event is just the beginning of many more improvements the company has in store for customers as one of the company’s three promises is to reliably connect with customers.

“We are endorsing 50% of the workforce required to achieve our goal and with this new milestone we look forward to it reducing customers wait time when contacting our Customer Care Department,” the CEO said.

Meanwhile, Director of Customer Care at GTT, Shem Erskine, congratulated the group on

successfully completing the training course with the company.

“With this new addition to our team, I am positive that we will be able to better serve our customers in a timely manner,” Erskine said.

He also highlighted that some twenty additional persons are expected to be trained within weeks to come. “As promised, our objective is to better serve our customers. We have listened and we are moving apace to fulfill that goal.”

The 20 new agents all expressed delight to start their new roles at the telephone company.

The training took place over a four-week period at the GTT Headquarters led by Monique Chance and Nkrumah Prince.