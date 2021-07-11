Latest update July 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Naked body found identified

Jul 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Region Three Police have been able to obtain the identity for the naked body of a male that was found on Wednesday along New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.
According to police, the corpse belongs to Reginald Moore, 47, of Lot 7 Greenwhich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The remains of Reginald Moore that was discovered on Wednesday (note please blur Photo)

Moore’s nude body was found on Wednesday night lying on the northern Carriageway of New Road. Crime scene experts had observed that his remains bore multiple lacerations to the head and body.
The corpse is presently lying at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MCY&S and Guyana getting ready for Pakistan T20I Series

MCY&S and Guyana getting ready for Pakistan T20I Series

Jul 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Continuing the robust and no-nonsense approach towards the development of sports in Guyana, the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports is pulling out all the stops to ensure that...
Read More
Juvonna Cornette for Central Arizona College on a full Scholarship

Juvonna Cornette for Central Arizona College on a...

Jul 11, 2021

16-member Guyana team for Olympics Swimmers leave today

16-member Guyana team for Olympics Swimmers leave...

Jul 11, 2021

McCoy, Walsh Jr. and Russell hand West Indies series lead

McCoy, Walsh Jr. and Russell hand West Indies...

Jul 10, 2021

GGA & Nexgen Golf Academy Programme deemed a success Another set for August

GGA & Nexgen Golf Academy Programme deemed a...

Jul 10, 2021

Matthews and Mohammed magic give West Indies 2-0 lead over Pakistan

Matthews and Mohammed magic give West Indies 2-0...

Jul 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]o.com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]