Naked body found identified

Kaieteur News – Region Three Police have been able to obtain the identity for the naked body of a male that was found on Wednesday along New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to police, the corpse belongs to Reginald Moore, 47, of Lot 7 Greenwhich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Moore’s nude body was found on Wednesday night lying on the northern Carriageway of New Road. Crime scene experts had observed that his remains bore multiple lacerations to the head and body.

The corpse is presently lying at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.