KN employee falls prey to Stabroek Market’s choke-and-rob gang

Kaieteur News – A Kaieteur News (KN) staffer recalled gasping for air while being choked and robbed on Wednesday in the presence of a vendor by three men in the Stabroek Market area.

The KN employee was attacked around 19:00hrs. moments after he had purchased some vegetables in the market.

It is believed that he was robbed by bandits dubbed as the Stabroek Market’s choke-and-rob gang. Kaieteur News understands that the reason behind the name is that a number of victims have been robbed in the area in a similar manner by three men.

Suspected to be their most recent victim, the KN staffer recalled that he had bought some vegetables to cook and was looking for transportation to head home. While walking along a pavement in the area he was attacked from behind. One of the delinquents placed him in a chokehold.

As he reportedly gasped for air, two others searched through his pockets, stealing his wallet, which contained $38,000 cash, a cellphone worth over $200,000, keys and his bag of vegetables.

“I almost blacked out and was gasping for air lying on the pavement when they finally let go of me,” recounted the KN employee.

He recalled too that they were very brazen in their attack as they robbed him in front of a vendor who was too fearful to intervene.

Kaieteur News had reported on Monday that brazen acts of robbery are becoming a norm across the city. In the article, the reporter recalled that while sitting in a minibus on the East Coast Demerara bus park he witnessed a man being choked and robbed by three men.

That robbery had taken place on Saturday last around 20:30hrs. He had observed a man caught in a chokehold by an individual on a red BMX bicycle. Another braced him against a Pitbull minibus and punched him a few times about his body before attempting to take off one of his shoes.

A third bandit, ‘chubby looking,’ dressed in a dark blue T-shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans searched his pockets. The victim had tried to fight them off but they over powered him. The chubby looking bandit relieved him of what appeared to be his wallet and a cellphone. The suspect then ran towards America Street while the others escaped on the bicycle towards Stabroek Market.