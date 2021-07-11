Falling asleep pun de wuk

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys see pictures of dem Opposition parliamentarians sleeping in de National Assembly. One ah dem even sprawl off on de floor. De man fall off he chair and end up pun de ground and he nah even know.

When he wake up, one of he colleagues ask he how come he sleeping so deep. He tell de man how he had a nice dream: he dream dat de Hap-Nu+Hay-Eff-See return to power. He colleague tell he fuh go and sleep lil mo.

Couple weeks ago, a car run off de road and crash. Three persons get kill. Not long before a man and he wife crash fore-day marnin.’ De same day another car crash. In both cases people believe dat de driver fall asleep pun de wheel.

Nuff ah dem taxi driver wah doing long-run does gat fuh wake up early fuh pick up passengers. But dem nah going to sleep early. Dem still want enjoy late night entertainment and wake up in time fuh hustle a dollar. Dat is why nuff a dem does end up in the trench.

One time a woman who was pregnant with twins, get in wan accident and end up in wan coma in de Georgetown Hospital. When she come out de coma, de doctor tell she dat she twins done deliver and bin in good health but since she was in a coma, she brother decided to name dem.

De woman get worried, because she brother was wan idiot. “What did he name them?” she ask.

“He named the girl Denise,” de doctor say.

“Oh, that’s not so bad,” she say. “What did he name the boy?”

“Denephew.”

Talk half and nah fall asleep when yuh driving.