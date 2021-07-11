ExxonMobil is world’s largest producer of polluting single use plastics – 2021 plastic pollution report

Kaieteur News – A report on the phenomenon of plastic pollution, published in May by the Minderoo Foundation, one of Asia’s largest philanthropies and conducted by academics from the London School of Economics, the Stockholm Environment Institute and Wood Mackenzie, has found that 100 companies are the source of production for 90 percent of the world’s single use plastic, while a mere 20 companies account for over half of such production. At the top of this list is ExxonMobil single-use plastics – goods that are made primarily from fossil fuel–based chemicals (petrochemicals) and are meant to be disposed of right after use—often, in mere minutes. Single-use plastics are most commonly used for packaging and service ware, such as bottles, wrappers, straws and bags.

According to the summary of the report entitled, “Plastic Waste Makers Index,” single-use plastics account for the majority of plastic thrown away, adding up to more than 130 million metric tons in 2019 – almost all of which is burned, buried in landfills, or discarded directly into the environment. One estimate states that over 13 million metric tons of plastics end up being directly deposited into the oceans each year, eventually breaking down into tiny particles that impact wildlife health and the ocean’s ability to store carbon. It was also highlighted that they contain chemical additives such as plasticisers that have been found in humans and are linked to a range of reproductive health problems.

The report goes on to examine the problem in detail and states that “despite these threats, the plastics industry has been allowed to operate with minimal regulation and transparency for decades.” It goes on to state that “Relatively little attention has been paid to the smaller number of businesses at the base of the supply chain that make polymers – the building blocks of all plastics – almost exclusively from fossil fuels.”

The report asserts that these companies are the source of the single use plastic crisis, with the greatest source being ExxonMobil, which was responsible for the production of 5.8 million tonnes in 2019. US-based Dow and China-based Sinopec rank second and third with 5.5 million and 5.3 million tonnes respectively. ExxonMobil said in a statement that it “shares society’s concern about plastic waste and agrees it must be addressed,” adding that the company is increasing the efficacy of recycling and supporting improvements in plastic waste recovery.

Recognising the role that improper single use plastic disposal has on the country’s environment, Guyana is set to implement a ban on single use plastics this year, and the EPA has already consulted with various relevant stakeholders about any concerns relating to the impending ban.