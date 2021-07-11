Driver dead after crashing into Apex Education’s gate

Kaieteur News – A man is now dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with the sliding gate of the Apex Education building on Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to surveillance footage, the bus was travelling along the eastern side of the East Coast Demerara (ECD) roadway. The motor van, bearing number plate GTT 9815 and driven by David Michael Dindial, 36, of Lot 17 Goed Fortune, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was proceeding at a fast rate and overtook a canter truck at 3:00hrs.

The vehicle then spun out of control and was swinging to the right side of the road before the driver tried swinging again to the left, in an attempt to keep the vehicle on a straight path. This caused the vehicle to skid along the road, crashing into the gate and Dindial being flung from the motor van and onto the road, he died on impact.

The ambulance service was summoned to the scene, where the body was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead. The body was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.