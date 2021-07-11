DDL renews GMP and HACCP certifications

Kaieteur News – Local manufacturing giant, Demerara Distillers Limited, recently received their recertification for both the Goods Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) systems from SGS.

The GMP and HACCP certifications, both issued by SGS, were originally obtained by DDL in 2018 and 2015 respectively. The Goods Manufacturing Practices certification is a system that ensures that manufacturing products such as food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are consistently produced and controlled according to set quality standards. Conversely, the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points certification is an international approval system that recognises that a food business has developed documented and implemented systems and procedures to identify and control food safety hazards and critical control points that may occur within the food business.

A branch office for SGS was registered in Guyana in late 2019 after the company had noted an increase in the need for internationally recognised standards in Guyana and had seen the need for many other inspection, training and analytical services that the group provides globally. Today, with the emerging oil and gas industry, many other local companies have recognised the importance of quality management certification and are in the process of applying for certifications relating to industrial hygiene, safety or the environment.

DDL is a pioneer for ISO certification in Guyana since they became the first local company to implement ISO 9001 quality management system with SGS in 1995. The company is due for recertification in this regard later this year and is among eight (8) Guyanese companies that are presently certified by SGS with the ISO 9001 standard.

The Director of Technical Services at DDL, Sharon Sue-Hang, expressed her satisfaction at the service provided by SGS through the years and has said that DDL has always strived to implement a high level of quality standards at their manufacturing plants.

Deputy Branch Manager of SGS Guyana, Davie Sukdeo, stressed that despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the full phase one plan of SGS’ operations in Guyana, the company is forging ahead with engagements and has already been working with several other Guyanese companies that have expressed interest in the ISO 9001 certification.

At a simple ceremony at the Demerara Distillers Limited head office at Diamond last week, both certificates were handed over by the Regional Managing Director for SGS Central America and the Caribbean, Cedric Catheline, and received by the Managing Director of DDL, Ramesh Persaud, in the presence of other SGS and DDL officials.

Representatives of DDL receiving the Certification from representatives of SGS. (DDL photo)