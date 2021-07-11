Chinese mining company makes immediate changes for local workers

Kaieteur News – Local workers at Aurora Gold Mines (AGM), Region Seven, related yesterday that Chinese Company, Zijin Mining Group, has made some immediate changes following the recent publication of their complaints by this newspaper.

The workers had complained of being treated differently from the Chinese in many ways. Photos were even sent to support their claims. Some of their complaints were that the foreigners had a separate lunchroom from them and were receiving the best meals while the quality of the food served to the locals is poor. Locals were concerned too that that the Chinese lunchroom was well stocked when compared to theirs. Each table in foreigners’ mess hall had table napkins along with peanut butter, ketchup, etc. while only one pack of table napkins was placed on a counter for locals to use.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, one of the workers said that he has noticed some immediate improvements since the publication of their concerns. He noted that at least for yesterday the food quality was much better.

“Today (yesterday) the food was good,” he said.

A photo was later sent to this newspaper depicting changes in the lunchroom of the locals. Each table had a pack of napkins. The locals related that the company has not addressed all of their complaints as yet but so far minor improvements have been seen.

They had expressed their dissatisfaction about being treated differently from the foreigners in a five-page-long document. Zijin Mining Group had responded publicly to their concerns. As it relates to the difference in menus for the two groups of workers along with separate lunchrooms, the company stated that culture was a major factor.

“Differences in certain cultural practices or habits” have led to the establishment of a different kitchen for the “Chinese Expatriates,” the company had explained.

“The group of Chinese Expatriates has been finding it difficult to adjust to the local Guyanese cuisine for various reasons, as many of the team have never been exposed to other countries diets and this brought about a high level of discontent amongst the group,” stated the mining company.

Despite Zijin Mining Group denying some of the allegations levelled against it by the local workers, the company had promised that through a body called Employees Grievance Committee they will discuss and review the processes in its decision making to avoid any feelings of unfairness or discrimination.

The company had also promised that “it will take a decision to open its new Chinese Mess Hall to locals who wish to explore the Chinese Cuisine.” According to the workers who spoke with Kaieteur News this promise is yet to be fulfilled.