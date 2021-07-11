Bandits stop policeman, steal motorcycle

Latest update July 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A policeman was robbed of his motorcycle on Saturday evening, by two suspects. According to a police report, the 23-year-old officer along with his 14-year-old sister, were heading north along Spurwing Drive, South Ruimveldt, on his Honda XR motorcycle bearing number plate CK 2404, valued $435,000 at 19:30hrs. Two suspects then rode up behind them on another motorcycle – the pillion rider pulled out a handgun from his pants waist, pointed it at the victims and demanded them to stop.
The suspect then discharged three rounds in the air causing the victim to comply. His motorcycle was taken away by the perpetrator, who then mounted it and rode away in the company of his acolyte. The matter was reported to the police and an investigation is currently underway.
