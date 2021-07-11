All systems in place to commence second half stamping of devices

Kaieteur News – This week, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will commence the second verification of all weighing and measuring devices used in trade for 2021. Inspectors within the Legal Metrology Department have put all systems in place to prevent hiccups during these verification exercises.

By now, the majority of vendors, shopkeepers and other users of weighing and measuring devices are well aware that the GNBS is mandated to verify measuring devices to ensure accuracy and equity in trade transactions. The 1981 Weights & Measures Act makes provision for the GNBS to carry out its measurement functions.

Verification (Stamping) is done every six months (twice per year) and this process guarantees that devices used in the markets, shops and other sale outlets countrywide are functioning well. Proper functioning devices not only guarantee accurate measurements for consumers but also protect retailers from incurring losses, which can be significant overtime.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the GNBS has this year implemented the use of a Mobile Stamping Bus to reach out to those requiring the verification of their devices. Based on a publicised schedule, Inspectors will utilise this bus to visit markets and other shopping areas to facilitate the easy submission of devices for verification. It will also allow for social distancing and efficient sanitisation of devices presented for stamping.

During the stamping process, devices submitted are first inspected to ensure they are clean, painted and in an overall good condition. Inspectors then use traceable working standards (weights and balances) to ensure that measurements devices indicate, are correct. In instances where measurements are incorrect, adjustments are made to the devices until accuracy is achieved. Finally, an approval seal (sticker) is affixed to the verified device.

The approval seal provides proof that a device was verified, and it is usually affixed to the front of the device. It is worded ‘GNBS Verified and Sealed’ along with a barcode. Approval seals cannot be removed or tampered with after they are placed on devices.

Consumers should look for the tamper-proof seals on devices when making purchases. It is what GNBS Inspectors look for when they subsequently conduct surveillance exercises at markets and shops across the country. Absence of the approval seal indicates that a device was not verified and would result in it being confiscated.

During the first stamping period for 2021, the GNBS stamped 2,882 scales and 5,245 masses of which there were 192 scales and 453 masses verified for the first time. For the second half of this year, higher figures are anticipated.

Importantly, the Bureau only verifies scales that are approved for trade, which does not include the Blue Dial Scales sometimes used by market vendors to ply their trade. As such, the GNBS is warning vendors and shopkeepers in possession of those scales to desist from using them as they were manufactured for domestic use; and are easily damaged. Consistent use of the Blue Dial Scales leads to inaccurate measurements.

Verification commences on Tuesday July 13 and Wednesday July 14 at the Stabroek Market, Georgetown, followed by the Bourda Market later in the week and the Kitty Market. Inspectors will then move to markets on the East Coast of Demerara and further out of the Capital City. Advertisements indicating the schedule for mobile stamping will be published in local newspapers, radio, television and the GNBS Facebook page.

Vendors, shopkeepers and other users of weighing and measuring devices are urged to submit their devices for verification. Devices can also be submitted for verification at the GNBS Head Office, Sophia, and Sub-offices in New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Anna Regina, Vreed-en-Hoop, Lethem, Bartica, or to the nearest Weights and Measures Office.

In addition, the GNBS as the National Measurement Institute also provides verification for Petrol meters, Bulk meters, Compartments of Tanker Wagons, Storage Tanks, Measuring Rulers, Electricity meters, Water meters, Moisture meters, Custody Transfer Meters on the FPSO and Meters aboard Fuel Vessels.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0066 or our WhatsApp number 692-4627 (GNBS).