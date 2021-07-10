South Korea helps GRA with Customs Administration Modernisation Project

Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – In keeping with an aid agreement between Korea Customs Service (KCS) – a tax organization in South Korea under the Ministry of Economy and Finance – and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), a delegation of six consultants from Korea Customs Service (KCS) recently visited the local tax body and commenced consultations for the Modernisation of the Guyana’s Customs Administration.
The 50-day visit to Guyana is part of an effort to strengthen cooperation between GRA and KCS, which will conclude with the delivery of a final report, detailing recommendations for a future model for Guyana’s Customs Administration.
During the visit, the project team is expected to introduce UNI-PASS, Korea’s e-customs clearance system and hold seminars on Korea’s Customs Administration to share its experience and know-how. The two countries expect that the consulting project, which is expected to be for a duration of eight months, will bring shifts in Guyana Customs Administration in various fields, including risk management, cargo management and item classification, and will contribute to the automation of Guyana’s Customs Administration.

