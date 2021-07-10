Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Police officer committed to stand trial for rape of minor

Jul 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A police officer, Michael Kendall, was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the alleged rape of a minor.
Kendall was committed to the High Court using the paper committal process. He was committed by Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
This publication had reported that Kendall and Eon Franklin were jointly charged in March 2021 for the alleged rape of a minor.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on December 3, 2020, at Georgetown, they raped a child under the age of 16. Both men were placed on $300,000 bail each on their first court hearing.
Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus ruled that based on the evidence that was submitted to the court, she found sufficient evidence against Kendall for him to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. As such he was committed but remains out on bail. Franklin’s matter is still ongoing.

McCoy, Walsh Jr. and Russell hand West Indies series lead

GGA & Nexgen Golf Academy Programme deemed a success Another set for August

Matthews and Mohammed magic give West Indies 2-0 lead over Pakistan

Boxing team off to Mexico for AMBC Youth Qualifiers Jackman and Inverary misses flight

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) Series

Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous Star Sports donation

