New political realities in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Within recent times, we have witnessed not exactly an exodus but a noticeable movement of individuals away from the APNU+AFC Coalition. And while there may be diverse views and opinions among political scholars and pundits about the reason or cause of this departure from that party, it seems clear to me, that certain determinants appear to have influenced and are influencing what is essentially a subtle but direct and deep change in the form and substance of politics in the coalition, in general, and the PNC/R, in particular. These include leadership; a new and awakening political consciousness among party members, the push, by some members, for greater internal democracy in the PNC/Coalition; dissatisfaction, on the part of members, about representation by the opposition at the national level; fear of the unknown, and the political strategy of the ruling party, PPP/C. A random search for the key determinants among the aforementioned factors would probably select any one of those elements as a key factor depending on the focus of writer. Still, careful examination of them would bring to the fore, leadership, a new and awakening consciousness, and the strategy of the ruling PPP/C for consideration. I would therefore confine my comments to those three factors.

Leadership: Of all the factors that are essential for the growth and development of an organisation, leadership enjoys a prominent position. In fact, there are certain necessary governing rules for effective leadership. These include availability, influence, vision, visioning, navigation, respect, timing, connection, sacrifice, empowerment and legacy. In essence, it is the foundation upon which every other part of an organisation rest and the center of attraction around which all other things revolve; effective leadership could be the difference between defeat and victory. Without it there can be no coherence; no force. Often, the cultures of political organisations are shaped by the personalities of their leaders. However, in the case of the coalition, there does appear to be a challenge with leadership. My view is based on a number of indicators; two in particular:

Public utterances: Almost everyone and anyone associated with the coalition, believes that they have the right, to make public statements and judgments about internal, and national political and other issues even when such issues do not warrant attention or comment, call people (including ministers and state officials) out of their names, and make wild, reckless and irresponsibility utterances about anything and everything, sometimes, without first finding out the facts. Some of their remarks have serious consequences for the coalition itself and the progress of our nation. But they do it anyway without let or hindrance and without the thought that they could be sanctioned.

It can be easily argued that an organisation’s communication channel is its critical vulnerability. No effective political leadership would accept a situation in which everyone is saying whatsoever he or she very well pleased. Every word spoken on behalf of the party has to be in sync with the general philosophy, message and thrust of the party. And, as a matter of course, the party assigns speaking roles to specific individuals under clear guidance and instructions from its leadership. This is so important because if it is found that people who are publicly commenting on events are short on facts then it affects public trust – a value vital for political success.

Again, the idiom: “Loose lips sink ships” is true. What is also true is loose lips eroding public trust and confidence and engender suspicious, mistrust and resentment. Anything less than a well – structured communication plan with all of its components working in the best interest of the party and the people will result in a political jamboree with individuals wrestling one another for media spotlight and personal glory.

No platform for conversation and accurate information for members: Then, there is the undue delay of the party’s congress. It is as if there is a delay and avoidance strategy with this event. One year after nation and regional elections, in Guyana, there has been no congress to facilitate retrospection, introspection, mobilisation, vision, visioning, guidance, navigation (charting a new course) encouragement and hope. Congress would provide a platform for members to get answers to questions and to access accurate information about new political realities and their roles and involvement in the new political environment.

How is it possible for this situation to prevail in the face of all that is happening in our country including, the Covid-19 pandemic and its multidimensional impact on the national economy, and adverse weather conditions resulting in flooding in some Regions. The lives and livelihoods of thousands of citizens have been and continue to be severely affected by this flooding.

A deeper more critical problem with this absence of that platform for internal conversation and information is the one on democracy and political ethics. Members are obligated to give the party a new leadership or the old/new leadership a new mandate. In turn, the leaders have the responsibility to adequately represent its people; finding a seat at the national economic table not as spectators or the meal to be consumed but as purposeful participators.

But if there is no congress then that cannot happen. In the circumstance, internal party democracy is fettered because members are unable to elect leaders of their choice according to their will. It would therefore be hypocritical for those involved to talk about national democracy when it is not practiced in the internal affairs of the party. The corollary to that is no one will take the leadership serious if they do not practice with strong conviction the democracy they so fervently preach. In fact, public comments on national issues, even non-political issues, would be of very little effect if the leaders do not settle the internal affairs of the party. And in terms of the wider membership, no information is information; the rumour mill will work overtime and people will act according to their own best interests, based on gossip. This would be inimical to the broader interests of the party.

This crisis in leadership has facilitated a new and awakening consciousness among party members especially the youths, some of whom have, not a little influence, among the young people in local communities. This consciousness is driving an intense need for change. It is giving people the boldness to express their displeasure on the posture of the leadership of the party and to walk away from what they see as an organisation that is caught in a maze, with, apparently, no immediate plan to find a clear path to vision and success.

My final point is this: part of this new and awakening consciousness especially among young people, is directly aided by the deliberate political strategy of the ruling party, PPP/C that includes: changing old political guards, reworking its public relations including message and messaging, and remaking the image of the party. Whatever one says about that party one must admit, even if grudgingly, that not only it is a good strategy but it is being properly executed. Overall, the PPP/C strategy appears to be not formulistic but positioning and repositioning depending on changes in international and nation political and economic circumstances – a good level of flexibility that helps it to skillfully manoeuvre its special advantages to achieve its goals.

Consider this, the leadership of that party, PPP/C, worked hard and got Mr. Irfaan Ali elected as the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; a remarkable play. Then the party appointed a number of young people as Ministers of the government. Of course, they are being guided by seniors in the party in the background as well as party policies, goals and objectives; nothing is wrong with that; that’s politics. One of the advantages of having an assembly of young ministers is that they have high energy, enthusiasm and new and fresh ideas. Almost every day, ministers can be seen in different parts of the country meeting and discussing projects or events with people. Another advantage is that, in this robotic age where advances in artificial intelligence and different technologies are becoming the new normal, they gel well with the young population. According to a population survey in 2010 the proportion of people between the 15 and 65 years of age was 62.1 percent of Guyana’s total population. This is an important point because it means that at the end of their first term most of them would still be relatively young with energy and experience. More, if the current cabinet of ministers serve well then they will not only set themselves a good track record and build their political credentials but also would easily facilitate the re-election of their party.

Now, imagine the effect the PPP/C strategy is having on the thinking of youths in the other main political party. Quite frankly, whatever the effect it appears to be increasing a desire for political reform and show of initiative among those youths and the belief, not unjustified, that they can do better than some of their seniors, on the local political stage. Simultaneously, it is reducing their tolerance level to be brushed aside or to be contented with the current political status or/and performance of the PNC/R and Coalition. As it is now, they are bored and uninterested. Therefore, many would either publicly walk away or just gradually quietly disappear from active service in the party. In this way, the party is being forced to change and to play a different kind of politics. One that includes its young people in the upper echelon of its leadership not cosmetically but in a meaningful way.

Yours truly,

Anthony Subner