McCoy, Walsh Jr. and Russell hand West Indies series lead

CG Insurance T20I…

Kaieteur News – The West Indies fought back to acquire an 18-run victory in opening game of the five match T20I series against Australia last night at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. Following a half century from Andre Russell, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh Jr. demolished the visitors as they lost their last six wickets for 19 runs.

The West Indies were without skipper Kieron Pollard who has a minor injury and Nicholas Pooran Captained the regional side for the first time while Josh Hazlewood earned the final bowling slot in the Australian side.

Australia opted to bowl and Josh Hazlewood put the West Indies on the back foot early on as he removed Evin Lewis (00) and Chris Gayle (04) to reduce them to 24-2. Lendl Simmons struck two fours and two sixes before he was caught at the wicket off Mitchell Marsh for 27 off 28 balls.Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran added 30 for the fourth wicket before Pooran was run out for 17 off 16 balls with three fours, while Hetmyer was removed by Marsh for 20 which came off 25 balls and contained a solitary boundary.

Russell provided much impetus to the innings as he slammed three fours and five sixes in an entertaining 51 off 28 balls before he was bowled by Hazlewood. Fabian Allen was unbeaten on eight while Dwayne Bravo who hit a six off the last ball finished unbeaten on seven as the West Indies managed 145-6. Hazlewood captured 3-12 and Marsh 2-26.Australia lost opener Aaron Finch caught off Allen for four with the score on eight, but Matthew Wade and Marsh steadied the chase with a second wicket stand of 38 before Wade was taken off Russell for 33 off 14 balls with one four and three sixes.Fast bowler Obed McKoy removed Josh Philippe for one, but Marsh kept his team in the hunt as he added 36 for the fourth wicket with Moises Henriques who fell to Allen for 16. Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. produced an incisive spell to help restrict the visitors.

He uprooted the stumps of Ben Mc Dermott for two before he had Marsh caught and bowled for a top score 51 off 31 balls which included five fours and two sixes. Marsh dismissal virtually signaled the end of the chase as Mc Koy had Ashton Agar caught and bowled for one while Walsh Jr removed Dan Christian for 10 to leave the Australians at 125-8.

Mc Koy continued to maintain a decent line and wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Starc (03) and Hazlewood (00) as the Australians were bowled out for 127 in 16 overs. McCoy grabbed 4-26, Walsh Jr picked up his career best 3-23 and Allen had 2-24. McCoy was named man-of-the-match. The teams will meet again today at the same venue from 7:30pm (6:30pm Jamaica Time).