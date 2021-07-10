Matthews and Mohammed magic give West Indies 2-0 lead over Pakistan

Kaieteur News – Another clinical performance from West Indies Women’s saw them dominate Pakistan Women as they easily won the second CG Insurance One-Day International, yesterday. The home side stamped their authority from the start and were comfortable winners early in the afternoon.

Led by a superb spell from Anisa Mohammed, the West Indies dismissed the visitors for just 120 off 42.4 overs. The experienced off-spinner ended with 4-27 off 9.4 overs. She also held a superb diving catch after she ran from slip to leg-slip.

Two other off-spinners – Hayley Matthews (2-17) and Karishma Ramharack (2-27) – also bowled brilliantly to follow-up the impactful new balls spells from fast bowlers Shakera Selman (1-16) and Shamilia Connell (1-15).

In the second half of the match, West Indies easily reached the target on 121-2 off 31.1 overs. Matthews completed a great all-round game to be named CG Insurance Player-of-the-Match. The right-hander played some superb off-side strokes as she topscored with 49 off 58 balls – which included nine fours.

She added an opening stand of 65 with Kyshona Knight, who ended on 39 not out off 89 balls with four boundaries. Knight and her twin sister Kycia (12) added 32 for the second wicket. Deandra Dottin then came to the crease and hit three spanking fours to close on 13 not out.

Pakistan Women Innings (50 Overs Maximum)

Batting R

Muneeba Ali c Mohammed b Matthews 37

Ayesha Zafar c Kyshona A Knight b Selman 4

Javeria Khan (c) c Selman b Connell 5

Omaima Sohail lbw b Ramharack 19

Nida Dar c Ramharack b Matthews 20

Aliya Riaz b Mohammed 26

Sidra Nawaz † c †Kycia A Knight b Mohammed 2

Fatima Sana c sub (CS Fraser) b Ramharack 2

Diana Baig b Mohammed 2

Nashra Sandhu lbw b Mohammed 0

Sadia Iqbal not out 2

Extras (w 1) 1

Total (42.4 Ov, RR: 2.81) 120

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Ayesha Zafar, 3.2 ov), 2-13 (Javeria Khan, 4.5 ov), 3-60 (Omaima Sohail, 16.1 ov), 4-79 (Muneeba Ali, 22.2 ov), 5-96 (Nida Dar, 28.4 ov), 6-104 (Sidra Nawaz, 34.6 ov), 7-115 (Aliya Riaz, 38.6 ov), 8-117 (Fatima Sana, 39.6 ov), 9-117 (Nashra Sandhu, 40.5 ov), 10-120 (Diana Baig, 42.4 ov)

Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB

Shamilia Connell 5 1 15 1 3.00 0 0

Shakera Selman 5 1 16 1 3.20 0 0

Stafanie Taylor 6 1 18 0 3.00 0 0

Anisa Mohammed 9.4 1 27 4 2.79 1 0

Karishma Ramharack 9 2 27 2 3.00 0 0

Hayley Matthews 8 3 17 2 2.12 0 0

West Indies Women Innings (Target: 121 Runs From 50 Overs)

Batting R

Hayley Matthews run out (Diana Baig) 49

Kyshona Knight not out 39

Kycia Knight † run out (Fatima Sana/†Sidra Nawaz) 12

Deandra Dottin not out 13

Extras (nb 1, w 7) 8

Total (31.1 Ov, RR: 3.88) 121/2

Did not bat: Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Fall of wickets: 1-65 (Hayley Matthews, 17.5 ov), 2-97 (Kycia Knight, 27.1 ov)

Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB

Diana Baig 5 1 14 0 2.80 2 0

Fatima Sana 3 0 20 0 6.66 1 1

Nida Dar 10 4 13 0 1.30 1 0

Sadia Iqbal 4.1 0 18 0 4.32 0 0

Nashra Sandhu 5 0 41 0 8.19 0 0

Omaima Sohail 4 0 15 0 3.75 3 0